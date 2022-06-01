Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

