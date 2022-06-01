Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $895,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,291,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195,920 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

