Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.