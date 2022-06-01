Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 3,778 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,880,000.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

