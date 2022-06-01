Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

