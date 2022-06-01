Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.16.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

