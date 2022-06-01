Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41 on Top Exchanges

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 700.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.81 or 0.12397081 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00460167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

