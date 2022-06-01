Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.50) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 373.20 ($4.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.16).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

