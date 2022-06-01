Berry Data Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $272,698.16 and approximately $49,115.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 688.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

