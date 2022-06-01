BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.47) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($30.55).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,515 ($31.82) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,748.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,478.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £127.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

