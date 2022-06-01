Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and $360,593.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 45,040,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

