BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,699 shares of company stock worth $2,810,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $12,414,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $566.60 million, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.