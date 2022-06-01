Biswap (BSW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.69 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Biswap has a total market cap of $132.66 million and approximately $46.69 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

