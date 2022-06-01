Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.42. 111,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,465.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,671.63.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,305.49.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

