Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,094 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
