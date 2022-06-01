Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $584,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $304.22. 2,870,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,734,144. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

