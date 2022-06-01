BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 78.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

