BlackHat Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.01 million and $94,296.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.14 or 0.08885550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00442253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008601 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.