BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on June 23rd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

BlackRock has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $43.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $669.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $674.91 and its 200 day moving average is $778.83.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

