BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 202.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.56).

BTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

