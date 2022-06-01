BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 8,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,378. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 161,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

