BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MUA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 8,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,378. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.