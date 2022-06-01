Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $428,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $129.76. 220,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,903,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

