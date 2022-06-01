Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 1st

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 1st. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $18,937,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.