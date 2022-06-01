Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 20.2% This Week

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $191,325.41 and $28,129.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

