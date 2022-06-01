Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 4,250 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 12,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,810. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Brady by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 52,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

