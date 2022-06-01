Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOLGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $29.85. Bristow Group shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 1,138 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after buying an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

