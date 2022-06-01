Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $29.85. Bristow Group shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 1,138 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after buying an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

