Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.49. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 199,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

