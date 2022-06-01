Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,751. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.