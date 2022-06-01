Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

ITW traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.04. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $264,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $80,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

