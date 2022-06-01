Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $153.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.37 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $586.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $674.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $752.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 919,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $950.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

