Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $500.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $504.96 million. CarGurus reported sales of $217.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,553,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

