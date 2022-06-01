Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 4,116,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,333. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

