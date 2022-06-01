Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $3.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will post $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,024. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $595.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

