Brokerages Expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PAM opened at $23.67 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.