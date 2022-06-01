Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target at $14.13

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. Avaya has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

