Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
BIREF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
BIREF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 223,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.32. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
