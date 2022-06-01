Brokerages Set Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price at $47.25

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.