Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $30.80

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,107.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

