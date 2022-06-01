BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 833.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.76 or 0.10339973 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00459441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008681 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

