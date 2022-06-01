BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.