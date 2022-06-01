Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $130,354.97 and approximately $38,629.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

