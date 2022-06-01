Bytom Trading Up 12% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00213950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001345 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006315 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,756,086,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,281,431 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

