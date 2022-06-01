Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,236. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock worth $1,131,633. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

