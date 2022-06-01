Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $38.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

