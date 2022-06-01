Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 16,352 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of Lam Research worth $359,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $17.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $502.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,562. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

