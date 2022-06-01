Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 316,127 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,127 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $379,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 154,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

