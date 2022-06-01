Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.98% of Equity Residential worth $331,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. 18,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,903. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.