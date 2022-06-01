Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 257,228 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $289,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. 783,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

