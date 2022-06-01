Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,592 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $503,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Shares of PLD traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 73,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,895. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.