Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of American Tower worth $600,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $252.83. 26,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.